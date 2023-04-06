Share:

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has claimed that the PDM govt is ‘afraid’ of losing polls.

Soon after his removal in April last year, Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party launched a nationwide campaign demanding immediate general elections, which the government repeatedly rejected.

“The government is petrified of losing the elections because all opinion polls show they are going to be decimated,” Imran Khan Khan told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview at his residence in Lahore.

The government is frightened by the increasing popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan added.

The former prime minister alleged that the PDM government could “even violate the constitution” to prevent national elections in the country, due later this year.

Pakistan’s constitution says elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of a legislative assembly.

Earlier, Imran Khan said that the nation is heading towards the supremacy of law after the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in the election delay case.

While addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Youm-e-Tashakur event, “We welcome the SC verdict [in the election delay case] because we are hearing towards the supremacy of law.”