LAHORE - Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections to be held on May 14 as per orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the PTI has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking expulsion of 22 senior officers from Punjab who might influence the election results on the whims of the ruling alliance.
A list of senior police and administrative officers including CCPO Lahore Bilal Ahmad Kamyana has also been submitted along with the peitition filed on behalf of the Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary through Mubeenuddin Qazi Advocate.
In the petition PTI leader pleaded, the appointed officers with the worst reputation and most controversial character in Punjab could compromise the transparency of the coming elections, as these officers usedbrutal action against the PTI workers on May 25 earlier last year.
Fawad in it’s petition briefed the court that, his party expressed serious reservations to the ECP against the appointment of 22 high rank officers and also requested that such officers should not be posted in the province during the election.
Adding to this Fawad in his pettion accused ECP of failing to act according to the law and allowed the controversial caretaker government to make placements orders of transfers and postings across the province.
The reluctance of Election Commission of Pakistan’to take action on PTI’s application, paved the way for caretaker government to appoint it’s favorite officersto potent position in the province on the behest of federal government. Fawad filed a formal application in the Lahore High Court seeking the expulsion of 22 officers outside Punjab. PTI through it’s lawyer requested the Lahore High Court to schedule the application for hearing on the same day (Wednesday) of filing.
Earlier, Tehreek-e-Insaf had sent the list of 22 administrative and police officers, to the Election Commission along with a written request seeking no to post them in Punjab ahead of the elections. PTI requested the Election Commission not to appoint these 22 officers in view of the transparency of the elections.
PTI leader in it’s pettion stated that due to the complete negligence of the Election Commission, these officers with very negative and controversial character were appointed in the Province by the caretaker setup to take down PTI election campaign.
The Tehreek-e-Insaf had told the Election Commission in it’s written application that the appointment of these officers in Punjab during the election would tarnish the entire election process.
“Under the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to conduct free, fair and transparent elections”,the petition further added
The list submitted to the High Court includes the names of 22 Pakistan Administrative Service/Provincial Management Service and Police officers including Nabil Awan, Captain Usman, Umar Sher Chatta, Sameer Syed, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Ajmal Bhatti, Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Aamir Karim Khan, Dr. Rashid Mansoor, Aamir Khattak, Syed Ali Murtaza, Bilal Siddique Kamiana, Captain Kim-in-Anwar, Captain Sohail Chaudhary, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Raza Safdar Kazmi, Dr. Abid Khan, Hafiz Atta-ul-Rehman, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Sohail Zafar Chatta, Rana Ayaz Saleem and Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.