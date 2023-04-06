Share:

LAHORE - Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections to be held on May 14 as per orders of the Su­preme Court of Pakistan, the PTI has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seek­ing expulsion of 22 senior officers from Punjab who might influence the election results on the whims of the ruling alliance.

A list of senior police and administra­tive officers including CCPO Lahore Bilal Ahmad Kamyana has also been submit­ted along with the peitition filed on be­half of the Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Se­nior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary through Mubeenuddin Qazi Advocate.

In the petition PTI leader pleaded, the appointed officers with the worst repu­tation and most controversial character in Punjab could compromise the trans­parency of the coming elections, as these officers usedbrutal action against the PTI workers on May 25 earlier last year.

Fawad in it’s petition briefed the court that, his party expressed serious reserva­tions to the ECP against the appointment of 22 high rank officers and also request­ed that such officers should not be post­ed in the province during the election.

Adding to this Fawad in his pettion ac­cused ECP of failing to act according to the law and allowed the controversial caretaker government to make place­ments orders of transfers and postings across the province.

The reluctance of Election Commis­sion of Pakistan’to take action on PTI’s application, paved the way for caretaker government to appoint it’s favorite offi­cersto potent position in the province on the behest of federal government. Fawad filed a formal application in the Lahore High Court seeking the expulsion of 22 officers outside Punjab. PTI through it’s lawyer requested the Lahore High Court to schedule the application for hearing on the same day (Wednesday) of filing.

Earlier, Tehreek-e-Insaf had sent the list of 22 administrative and police offi­cers, to the Election Commission along with a written request seeking no to post them in Punjab ahead of the elections. PTI requested the Election Commission not to appoint these 22 officers in view of the transparency of the elections.

PTI leader in it’s pettion stated that due to the complete negligence of the Election Commission, these officers with very negative and controversial character were appointed in the Prov­ince by the caretaker setup to take down PTI election campaign.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf had told the Elec­tion Commission in it’s written applica­tion that the appointment of these offi­cers in Punjab during the election would tarnish the entire election process.

“Under the Constitution, the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan is bound to conduct free, fair and transparent elections”,the petition further added

The list submitted to the High Court includes the names of 22 Pakistan Ad­ministrative Service/Provincial Manage­ment Service and Police officers includ­ing Nabil Awan, Captain Usman, Umar Sher Chatta, Sameer Syed, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Ajmal Bhatti, Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Aamir Karim Khan, Dr. Rashid Mansoor, Aamir Khattak, Syed Ali Murta­za, Bilal Siddique Kamiana, Captain Kim-in-Anwar, Captain Sohail Chaudhary, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Raza Safdar Kazmi, Dr. Abid Khan, Hafiz Atta-ul-Rehman, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Sohail Zafar Chatta, Rana Ayaz Saleem and Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.