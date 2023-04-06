Share:

Former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser Thursday announced that Imran Khan-led political party was willing to discuss elections and the recently passed constitutional amendment with the government.

In a conversation with a private TV channel, Qaiser said that the government attacked the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“The timing of the passage of the [Supreme Court] law shows dishonesty and the law has been passed to give relief to Nawaz Sharif,” said Qaiser.

However, the former speaker said that the PTI would engage with the government if the latter was willing to hold elections on time.

“If a constitutional amendment is needed to stop anarchy in the country then PTI is ready to for it,” said Qaiser adding, "The government only wants to buy time and is not serious about holding elections".

“Right now the Constitution is at stake and saving it is the Supreme Court’s responsibility,” said Qaiser. He also gave his word that the PTI would not go on a political witch-hunt against its rivals if it came into power.

“Imran Khan has said categorically that he is willing to forgive the attack on him. Imran Khan spoke about truth and reconciliation,” said Qaider.