LAHORE - Following the Supreme Court verdict regarding Punjab Assembly elections to be held on May 14, Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday decided to start the process of selecting candi­dates from today (Thursday). The de­cision was taken in a meeting chaired by PTI chief Imran Khan and attended by senior party leaders including cen­tral Secretary General Asad Umar, Central senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary and Central Vice President Senator Ejaz Chaudhary and others. It was decided to start the interviews of candidates for the general elections in Punjab from today (Thursday) and to complete the process in one week. The PTI has already constituted par­liamentary boards comprising senior party leaders to recommend names for the different constituencies. It may be mentioned here that after the announcement of the first election schedule by the Election Commission, a number of party candidates had ran­domly filed their nomination papers from every provincial constituency in the hope of getting a party ticket as the final decision was to be made later. Im­ran Khan had earlier announced that he would himself interview and award tickets to candidates this time to avoid any wrong decision. He had also admit­ted that some tickets were issued to unsuitable candidates in 2018 general elections, and he wanted to rectify the past mistake in coming elections. Also, the meeting paid tribute to the services of lawyers for the rule of law and pro­tection of the Constitution. The PTI leaders also vowed to resist any move to postpone the elections and to avert a possible attack on the judiciary.