Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan will conduct interviews of candidates willing to contest the Punjab elections announced by the Supreme Court on May 14.

As per details, former prime minister Imran Khan will directly interview the candidates ahead of the Punjab elections and in this context PTI candidates from PP-1 to PP-50 of Punjab

The former premier will personally analyze the credibility of the PTI candidates and feedback will also be sought from the party and workers before awarding tickets to the candidates.