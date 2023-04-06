Share:

LAHORE - Baisakhi Mela celebra­tions will start from April 12 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanab­dal. More than 10,000 Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, includ­ing India will participate in the four-day Baisakhi Mela and perform vari­ous religious rituals. The Punjab government has started foolproof securi­ty arrangements to pro­tect the Sikh pilgrims. Special trains have been arranged for their arrival and safe return. Sikh pil­grims coming to Panja Sahib include Sikhs liv­ing in European coun­tries and America. The main event will be held at Panja Sahib on April 14 and on April 15 the Sikh pilgrims will return to Lahore and Nankana Sahib. Deputy Commis­sioner Attock, DPO, As­sistant Commissioner and other officials will be present to welcome the Sikh pilgrims. DC At­tock Rao Atif Raza and DPO Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan held a meeting for arrangements and security in which to pro­vide all facilities includ­ing cleanliness, accom­modation and anchorage for foolproof security and hospitality of Sikh pilgrims and an action plan was decided. Feder­al Minister for Religious Affairs and Chairman of Evacuee Trust will also participate in the main event of Baisakhi Mela. It should be noted that Baisakhi celebrations in Pakistan continue from April 12 to 21. Accord­ing to the Sikh religion, the festival of Baisakhi marks the beginning of the new year. In this con­text, Sikhs living all over the world participate in the celebrations held on Baba Guru Nanak. In the sitting room, they read and listen to Granth Sa­hib with great devotion, while Prasad is cooked inside the Gurdwara and various religious rituals are performed, come to do Tabaruk or Prashad is also distributed dur­ing the ceremony which is received by the devo­tees with great respect. After finishing the cere­mony at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, the Sikhs proceed to Lahore and Nankana Sahib.