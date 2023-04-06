Share:

As the Election Commission of Pakistan is gearing up for holding elections in Punjab on May 14, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah reiterated on Thursday that controversial elections would ensue chaos in the country.

Addressing a ceremony at the Lawyers Complex, the PML-N Punjab president said the PML-N believed in serving people adding that the lawyers’ fraternity was an essential part of our community. “The Lawyers Complex will incur Rs2billion in cost for construction and it will be completed in a year,” he added.

He went on to say that an attempt was being made to hold controversial elections adding that the PML-N was not afraid of elections. “The elections are being held to appease the ego of one person only and Punjab and KP assemblies had been dissolved for a greater purpose,” he added. Elections in Punjab, he said, would impact the country’s politics.

The minister said he would apprise Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial of the government’s inability to ensure the provision of security for holding elections adding that it would be akin to pushing the country to bloodshed by holding elections without returning officers (ROs). He asked the lawyers’ fraternity to save the country by citing the elections in 1970 and 1977.