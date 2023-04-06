Share:

Pakistan has a history of not meeting the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) requirements. However, unlike previous occasions, the IMF is now less willing to compromise and release the next tranche of funds unless the government fulfills its commitments. Even if Pakistan receives the promised $13 billion loan from Saudi Arabia and China, it would only add to the country’s already substantial debt of $130 billion in 2022, which works out to be slightly over $5,000 per person.

Despite this, Pakistan is planning to upgrade its national railway, adding another $10 billion to its debt owed to China. The country’s economy grew by only 2% in 2022, and its foreign reserves are critically low, with less than $6 billion, which is not even enough to cover one month’s worth of imports. In 2022, flooding caused by monsoon rains and melting glaciers resulted in 1,700 fatalities and billions of dollars in damage. Millions of homes, infrastructure, and livestock were destroyed, and several industries, including Pakistan’s main export, textiles, shut down due to a lack of access to electricity and natural gas. Pakistan is seeking a $16 billion flood-relief package from international donors.

If the economy does not improve before the next general election, which is scheduled for October, the electorate may forget Prime Minister Khan’s role in the economic crisis, leaving the incumbent government to shoulder the blame. The PML-N, the main opposition party, anticipates that the return of exiled three-term Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan will bolster their support base and help them win the next election. The judiciary and the military, who would prefer a weak coalition government over a PMLN majority government, may play a significant role in determining the election outcome.

SYEDA SAMAN FATIMA,

Karachi.