ISLAMABAD - Pakistan rupee weakened by 56 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs287.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs287.29. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs289.5 and Rs292, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.17 which closed at Rs315.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs313.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs2.18; whereas an increase of Rs2.67 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.00 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs357.33. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 15 paisas each to close at Rs78.37 and Rs76.74, respectively.