ISLAMABAD - The Su­preme Court on Wednesday is­sued a written order for the March 17 hearing indicating the formation of a judicial com­mission due to lack of progress in the investigation of jour­nalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case. The court order stated that if the court was not sat­isfied with the investigation, a judicial commission would be constituted. On the previ­ous hearing of the case, former Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, the lawyer of Arshad Shar­if’s family, raised objections to the court proceedings and had stated that the Supreme Court could not supervise the JIT’s investigation as the Supreme Court could monitor and inves­tigate matters related to fun­damental rights. In its order, the Supreme Court had stat­ed that Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Aamir Reh­man informed about mutual le­gal cooperation and assistance from Kenya and UAE. Accord­ing to the additional attorney general, the Kenyan authori­ties did not respond to mutu­al legal assistance. The special JIT constituted on court order had been given another three weeks for investigation from foreign countries and it had been stated that since it was an important matter of fundamen­tal rights, the court could form a judicial commission for inves­tigation. The Supreme Court in its written order had further stated that Arshad Sharif’s murder was a matter of funda­mental rights apart from the murder of a senior journalist. More than five thousand letters were sent to the Supreme Court to investigate the murder of Ar­shad Sharif. According to the order, the Supreme Court want­ed a free and fair investigation into Arshad Sharif’s murder