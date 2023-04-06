Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday that a parliamentary committee had been formed under the Chairmanship of Senator Liaquat Khan Turkai to address the issues and concerns faced by minorities in the country.

Talking to a national lobbying del­egation for minority rights, led by Sehryar Sams, he said the committee would visit various areas of Pakistan to identify the problems faced by mi­norities so that timely steps can be taken to solve them.

The meeting discussed the prob­lems faced by minorities in the coun­try. During the meeting, the delega­tion recommended allocating a 5% quota for minorities in government jobs, increasing the seats of minori­ties in the Senate, and taking mea­sures to protect sanitary workers.

The Senate Chairman has assured the minority delegation that steps will be taken to solve their problems and protect their rights. He also suggested bringing a law to protect the rights of sanitary workers, which can be debat­ed in the Upper House of Parliament.

To ensure the provision of rights to minorities, the Senate Chairman has vowed to meet with the delega­tion every four months. He also plans to write letters to provincial govern­ments to set up committees to take steps for the rights of minorities and solve their problems in collaboration with the parliamentary committee.

The Constitution of Pakistan and the religion of Islam guarantee the rights of all minorities, the Chair­man said, adding the matters re­garding the 5% quota for minorities are currently being discussed in the Senate, with a motion and calling at­tention notice regarding the quota of minorities to be moved in the House for discussion. While resources are limited in Pakistan and the country faces many challenges, the Chairman will take measures to solve the prob­lems of minorities, considering the resources of the country