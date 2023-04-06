Share:

The funeral prayer of Sepoy Hamid Rasool, who embraced martyrdom in South Waziristan during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) offered on Thursday at Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters Wana.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the funeral prayer of Sepoy Hamid Rasool was also performed in his native city of Jaswal with full military honours.

Senior serving and retired army officials, relatives of the martyred security personnel, and a large number of locals attended the funeral prayers.

Proving that the Pakistan Army does not forget the sacrifices of its martyrs, the young captain who was injured in the operation in Shin Warsak also attended the funeral prayers of his martyred soldier in a wounded condition.

As per the ISPR, "The armed forces will foil the nefarious designs of the enemies to spoil the hard-earned peace. The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain. The war against terrorism will be brought to its logical conclusion".