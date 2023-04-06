Share:

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Shazia Marri, called on the international community to take notice of the growing violence against Muslims in India and Palestine during a session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Speaking out against the brutality against Muslims in India, Ms Marri stated that state violence was being carried out against Muslims in eight Indian states, and Islamophobia was increasing day by day, which she condemned.

In addition, she highlighted the oppression of Muslims in India, including the destruction of their businesses and the squeezing of their land.

Ms Marri also urged the international community to take note of the violence against Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, with a resolution having been recently passed to condemn such brutality.

She further condemned similar incidents of violence against Palestinians during Ramadan, calling on the international community to take action.

In her address, Ms Marri expressed her hope that the Pakistani government would be able to convey its feelings to India, and that measures would be taken to protect Muslims in the country.

She also called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to his senses and put an end to the oppression of Muslims in India.