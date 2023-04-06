Share:

KHAIRPUR-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday inaugurated the 202nd annual Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast at Daraza Sharif in Khairpur district.

Murad Ali Shah laid floral wreath at Mazar of Sachal Sarmast and opened annual Urs celebrations. People’s Party’s Nawab Wassan and others were accompanied with the Chief Minister, who landed at Daraza Sharif in a helicopter today. Daraza Sharif has been a small town near Ranipur in Khairpur district.

The devotees of the shrine of Sachal Sarmast have thronged in Daraza to attend the Urs ceremonies. The celebrations this year comprising events such as Mehfil-e-Sama, Mehfil-e-Naat, the national literacy conference at Daraza Sharif auditorium, poetry recital etc.

Besides, Sachal Awards will also be presented to eminent scholars. Sachal Sarmast (1739 – 1829) a Sufi poet, was born in Daraza. His real name was Abdul Wahab Farouqi and “Sachal” or “Sachoo”, are the names he used in his poetry.

Sachal Sarmast composed poetry in seven languages thus being called “Shair-e-Haft Zaban”. His Sindhi and Saraiki poetry has been sung by Sufi singers. Sachal Sarmast was a follower of Wahdat-ul-Wujood (unity of existence), a notion of Sufi worldview. The annual Urs will be continued for three days.