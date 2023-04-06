Share:

KARACHI-Former Governor of Sindh Lieutenant General (Retd) Moinuddin Haider on Wednesday called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor’s House.

They discussed the matters related to the measures taken for the social and economic wellbeing of the people of Sindh.

The Governor said the government was utilising all available resources for welfare of the people.

Tessori said he himself go among the people so that their problems can be solved immediately.

Moinuddin Haider said that Sindh Governor’s steps to solve problems of the people are commendable.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday inaugurated the Family Park in the North Karachi area and said that his mission was to make the city greener and cleaner.

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman was also present on the occasion, said a spokesperson of Sindh Governor.

Tessori said the park will prove to be a great entertainment place for the people of the region.

He said the roundabouts and footpaths of the city were being beautified, while work was also underway on Allah Deen Park and Pak-China Friendship park.

The Governor Sindh said, “Karachi belonged to all of us, we should take its care and make it ‘a city of lights’ once again.”