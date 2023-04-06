Share:

RAWALPINDI - A suspected robber was killed in an exchange of fire while three persons suffered bullet injuries in a firing incident in different parts of city here on Wednesday, informed sources. Police registered cases against accused and started investigation.

According to sources, officials of Police Station New Town were checking vehicles at a picket when they spotted four suspects riding on two motorcycles. The cops signalled the suspects to stop for checking but the motorcyclists opened firing on them. The police also retaliated and a suspect got shot at and injured, they said. The other three suspects managed to escape from the scene.

Police seized two stolen motorcycles and weapons from the crime scene. Sources added that the injured suspect was being shifted to hospital when he died due to excessive bleeding. The deceased was identified as Shafique Ur Rehman. A police spokesman told media that the deceased suspect was involved in a series of incidents of dacoity. He said that police teams have launched search operation in the area to arrest the fleeing robbers. CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the efforts of police party and SHO PS New Town SI Raja Aizaz Azeem.

Meanwhile, a gun battle broke out at Girja Road over land dispute leaving three persons injured critically. A heavy contingent of police, headed by SP Saddar Division Nabeel Khokhar and SHO PS Dhamial SI Faizan Nadim, rushed to the crime scene and held 17 suspects. The injured were identified as Shafique, Mahroof and Shahid who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered against the accused under attempted murder and terrorism charges while further investigation was on, sources said. The detained were identified as Mian Ajmal, Zahir Shah, Saqib Ali, Nazakat, Khalid, Atta, Ismail, Bilal, Alam, Mehmand, Kabir Khan, Abdullah Shahi Bagh, Abdullah, Sumbal Khan, Umer and Waqas