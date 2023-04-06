Share:

KARACHI-A team consisting of international experts performed successful operation of elephant Noor Jahan in Karachi Zoo on Wednesday and also conducted various blood tests, x-rays and ultrasound of the elephant, as a result of which it was revealed that Noor Jahan has hematoma disease.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman were also present with the team during the operation of the elephant, said a statement.

Later while talking to media Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that Vaterinary hospital and modern laboratory will be established in the Karachi zoo so that timely medical facilities can be provided to the animals. He said that the team of medical experts worked with utmost diligence and hard work today which is commendable. “I took notice of unwell condition of the elephant a month ago and directed the Administrator Karachi to immediately arrange her treatment so that the elephant can recover from any ailment”, he said.

He said that today a seven-member team of doctors under the leadership of Dr. Amir Al-Khalili has successfully operated and the prescribed medicines will continue to be given to them.

Taking notice of the absence of senior director zoo, he directed Administrator Karachi to take action against him. He said that the team of international experts is present in the zoo and the irresponsible behavior of the senior director of the zoo is very regrettable.

The Governor Sindh said that millions of tons of waste being dumped in the sea, which has caused danger to the marine life, he has also taken notice of this and necessary steps will be taken to save the marine life.

He said that the sea can become a major source of income for Karachi.

The Governor Sindh that necessary measures will be taken for the improvement of Karachi Zoo and if I have to spend money on them from my own pocket, I am ready for that too.

Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said that the team of international experts was busy for the last two days in the treatment of the elephant and he thanked the Four Paws organization and said that they came to Karachi on our invitation and treated the elephant.

On this occasion, Dr. Amir Al-Khalili and Dr. Maria, the head of the team of experts, also spoke to the media and informed about the details regarding the health of the elephant.