QUETTA - Tech Valley Pakistan will provide scholar­ships worth $500,000 to the unemployed youth of Balochistan. In this connection, a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Govern­ment of Balochistan and Tech Valley Pakistan was held at Chief Secretary Balochistan Office. Representatives of Tech Tele Pakistan and Secretary Higher Education, Secretary IT, and Secretary Labor signed the MoU while Chief Sec­retary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili was also present, among others.

“Tech Valley Pakistan will give schol­arships worth 500,000 dollars to 1000 youths of Balochistan,” Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili and a representative of Tech Valley Pakistan told the media dur­ing their joint press briefing.

They said that training will be provid­ed to the selected youth in collaboration with Google. The youth will be assigned a Google Career Certificate after comple­tion of the training.

“After completing the training, employ­ment opportunities will also be provided to the trained youth,” they assured.