The decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic relations is a wise step that reflects the sagacity and wisdom of the leaders of both countries. It is also symptomatic of the rising influence of China and a tribute to their diplomatic skills and widening influence in the region. Finally, it seems that the proverbial Panda has overshadowed Uncle Sam at least for the moment. For many decades, countries in the region have been victims of intrigues and covert interventions by CIA-backed dictatorial juntas that served American strategic interests. Pakistan has been one such country, where supra-constitutional interventions and frequent takeovers by military dictators have destabilized the country from within. After achieving their strategic goals, the Americans abandoned these countries to lick their wounds, as has been their policy.

Had it not been for the greed, lust for power, and rags-to-riches dreams of dictators in Pakistan, the Americans and others could not have made inroads in the region. To some extent, the recent takeover by extremist Zionists in Israel and their policies of expansion, systematic ethnic cleansing of Palestinian Arabs, and ruthless killings have awakened many in the Middle East to the bitter ground realities. The endorsement of these policies by many Western governments and their muted condemnations, with no concrete steps to undo the excesses, have contributed to a rethink in many Arab countries, including those that have traditionally been very pro-American. It seems to have dawned on many in this region that American foreign policy and its strategy of isolating Iran is solely to ensure complete domination over the region by Israel through the Divide and Rule Doctrine that has been the basis of colonization. Even a person like MBS, who has been an advocate of restoring normal relations with Israel, has realized that it does not serve their interests to keep rattling up anti-Iran isolation policies.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.