HYDERABAD - The district administration of Hyderabad in the day long price control exercise, led by the Assistant Commissioners of the respective talukas, on Wednesday imposed Rs.568,800 fines on 33 traders. According to details, the traders were penalized for charging higher rates from the customers during the holy month of Ramazan. The largest amount of fine, Rs.323,800 was imposed on 17 traders by AC City taluka Ahmed Murtaza and his team. Likewise, the AC Latifabad Shaista Munawar Jabeen and her team slapped Rs.210,000 fine on 4 traders, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro Rs24,000 on 10 traders and AC Hyderabad taluka Hataf Siyal Rs2,000 on two traders. Meanwhile, the 4 Bachat Bazaars at Expo Center Noorani Basti, Bagh-e-Mustafa Ground in Latifabad unit 8, behind Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital in Qasimabad and in Tando Jam set up by the district administration continued to sell edible items at competitive prices.