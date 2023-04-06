Share:

MANHATTAN - Donald J. Trump, who has weathered two impeachment trials, a special counsel inquiry and decades of inves­tigations, was accused by Manhattan prosecutors on Tuesday of orches­trating a hush-money scheme to pave his path to the presidency and then covering it up from the White House.

Mr. Trump pleaded not guilty in the case, which has far-reaching political consequences and opens a perilous chapter in the long public life of the real estate mogul and former presi­dent, who now faces the embarrass­ing prospect of a criminal trial.

Mr. Trump, who was indicted on 34 felony counts and stands accused of covering up a potential sex scandal involving a porn star, made an extraordinary appear­ance at the Criminal Courts Building in Lower Manhat­tan to face the charges. Even as Mr. Trump’s supporters rallied outside, the former president sat, almost doc­ile, at the defense table, lis­tening as prosecutors de­scribed the case against him.

Overall he said fewer than a dozen words, but at one point leaned forward and entered his plea of “not guilty” in the packed but pin-drop-quiet courtroom, a surreal scene for a man who months ago mounted a third run for the White House.

The hearing was also mo­mentous for the prosecutor who brought the case, the Manhattan district attor­ney, Alvin L. Bragg. After­ward, he made his first re­marks since the indictment, punctuating a proceeding that gave his liberal Man­hattan base a long-await­ed moment of catharsis: Mr. Trump’s first day in court as a criminal defendant.

“Everyone stands equal under the law,” Mr. Bragg, a Democrat, said at a press conference after the arraign­ment. “No amount of money and no amount of power” changes that, he added.

During the hearing, one of the prosecutors from the Manhattan district at­torney’s office, Chris Con­roy, brought up threaten­ing posts that Mr. Trump has made online in past weeks, including writing that “death and destruction” would follow if he were to be charged.

In response, the judge overseeing the case, Juan M. Merchan, addressed Mr. Trump’s lawyers, telling them, “Please speak to your client and anybody else you need to, and remind them to please refrain from mak­ing statements that are like­ly to incite violence or civil unrest.”