In response to the latest tragedy at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, President Netanyahu stated: “Israel is committed to maintaining freedom of worship, freedom of access to all religions and the status quo…” But it seems as though these principles apply only to Israelis. Time and time again, we hear reports of raids or attacks against the people of Palestine and their purpose is not to endorse or uphold freedoms but to subjugate an entire population to the extent of subservience. If anything about this statement is true, it is the commitment made to maintain the status quo –i.e. occupation of Gaza.

At least 12 Palestinians were injured as the Israeli police launched a raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, pushing innocent people out of their state of worship—and the mosque—during the month of Ramzan. As the Palestinians showed resistance through sticks, stones and at worst, fireworks, the Israeli police retaliated with stun grenades and tear gas. Physical injuries and suffocation as a result of this disproportionate response and use of violence resulted in 12 people being rushed to the hospital.

There is no doubt about the fact that such actions are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian laws. Just recently, the Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, completely denied the existence of the Palestinian people. Clearly, the conflict in Gaza has heated up to a point that cannot be ignored any longer. Arab nations belonging to the Arab League have taken notice and have scheduled an emergency meeting to devise policies against Israel’s attempts to alter the historical and legal status of Jerusalem. But the rest of the global community has remained largely silent. Voices of dissent were clearly not strong enough as the country is persisting to go about its violent objectives despite occasional condemnations. We need the world to mobilise against this oppression if not for the sake of accountability, then for the sake of the thousands of innocent people who get trapped in this vicious battle.