LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sci­ences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a certificates distribution ceremony here on Wednesday for winners of Lahore Drama Festival.

UVAS drama society ‘Natak Mandli’ students participated in the competition arranged by the Punjab Council of the Arts. UVAS students got the third position in this competition while also clinched two awards of best direction and best supporting actor as well.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad pre­sided over the certificates distribution cer­emony and distributed certificates among the office bearers of Natak Mandli while gave away shield among award holders.

Dr Muhammad Oneeb, Dr Faiz Rasool and number of students were also present.