KARACHI - A youth was killed when a speeding dumper-truck hit his bike in Karachi’s Federal B Area on Wednesday. According to rescue sources, a speeding dumper-truck hit a motorcycle near Lucky One Mall in Federal B Area of the metropolis. As a result, the young riding the bike suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The dumper-trukc overturned after hitting the bike. People rushed to the scene, beat up the driver and set the dumper on fire. The police also reached the spot and arrested the driver. The body was shifted to a local hospital. The police have started a probe into the incident. A mourning atmsphere prevailed in the locality.