Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

15 traders finedfor profiteers

APP
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   The Hyderabad district admin­istration has collected a fine of 28 thousand rupees from 15 more profit-seeking trad­ers on the twenty-fifth day of Ramazan. On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, the concerned officers took actions against traders for not displaying the price list at the appropriate place and charging additional costs for essential items. Ac­cording to details, the As­sistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto visited various markets along with Mukhtiarkar Musarat Baloch and collected 10000 thousand rupees from three traders who violated rules. Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana collected Rs 10000 from 07 shopkeep­ers in different areas of the taluka while a fine of 8000 rupees was collected from 8 traders in taluka Latifabad.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024