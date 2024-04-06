250 years old water well to be restored in Peshawar city: Mayor

PESHAWAR - The district government of Peshawar has decided to restore a 250 years old ancient water well in interior Peshawar with the objective of apprising people, especially new generation, about the rich history of the city enjoying distinction of being the oldest living city in South Asia. The decision has been taken by Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali during his visit to interior city at Chah Kala area.

Accompanied by Chairman Imran Naveed, Mayor Zubair Ali was briefed about the history of the well constructed around 250 years earlier for supply of water to the inhabitants of the city.

Mayor Peshawar was apprised that according to some folklores about name of the well which among locals is called as `Kaley de Kohi’ (Well of a black man), there was a Bhishti (a person who supplied water in leather bags) with a very black complexion and he used to supply water at homes.

Due to black complexion of Bhishti, local people started attaching name of the well towards his natu­ral appearance by saying `Kaley de Kohi’. The well became dry with passage of the time and is not in use for the last several decades, but the title it ob­tained due to association of a black man with it, still exist by passing on through several generations. Ex­pressing interest in the history of the antique well, Mayor Peshawar decided on the spot its revival and renovation in near future. He issued directives for preparing of paper work on renovation of the his­toric well and submit for his approval.