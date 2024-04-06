Saturday, April 06, 2024
27th Ramazan holds great importance as it marks revelation of Quran: HFP President

Agencies
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   As the auspicious 27th of Ramazan approaches, let us reflect upon its profound signifi­cance in our history and col­lective consciousness. This blessed night marks the rev­elation of the Holy Quran, a divine guidance bestowed upon humanity, illuminating our path towards righteous­ness and spiritual enlighten­ment. For the Muslim Um­mah, the 27th of Ramazan holds dual significance: the revelation of the Quran and Laylat al-Qadr, a night bet­ter than a thousand months, symbolizing the rule of Al­lah’s law and the blessings it brings. The establishment of Pakistan on this sacred night is a testament to divine pur­pose, affirming our nation’s destiny to endure and thrive. Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, the visionary founder of Hamdard Pakistan, advo­cated for observing the 27th of Ramazan as Independence Day, recognizing its spiritual and patriotic resonance. To­day, we honour his legacy by commemorating this day with fervor and gratitude, acknowledging Allah’s bless­ings and our commitment to Pakistan’s growth. In light of the challenges facing our nation, let us unite in prayer and repentance. On this blessed night, let us seek Al­lah’s mercy and forgiveness.

Agencies

