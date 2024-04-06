6 suspects held by police in connection with desecration of Holy Quran

GUJAR KHAN - Six suspects were apprehended by the Jhelum police on Thurs­day night in connection with a desecration case that was filed at the Kala Gujran police station.

Last week, authorities regis­tered a case following the discov­ery of burned copies of the Holy Quran and precious transcripts in a plastic bag in Mahmoodabad area. The police have filed a case under blasphemy charges, citing sections 295-A and 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code. As per the initial report filed by Muhammad Ali, a local resident, he claimed to have received a bag from a child that contained burned copies of the Holy Book. According to Ali, his mother used to teach Holy Quran to the children in their neighbourhood. According to the parents of the kid, they wit­nessed two unknown women and a man carrying the bag on the evening of last Friday.

Following mounting pressure from the local community and the Jhelum chapter of the Teh­reek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the Jhelum police carried out a search and strike operation in the area, resulting in the appre­hension of six suspects. As per the District Police Officer (DPO) of Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Ba­jwa, two investigative teams have been formed under the su­pervision of SP investigations. These teams consist of DSP So­hawa, SHO Kala Gujran, the DSP from the organised crime unit, SHO Saddar, and IT experts. DPO Bajwa confirmed that the appre­hended individuals were cur­rently undergoing interrogation, with a commitment to exhaust all available resources in order to uncover the true perpetra­tors. Meanwhile, the SHO of the Kala Gujran police station has been removed by the DPO.

The sit-in protest call made by the TLP for Friday in Jhelum was also cancelled following the arrests and sacking of the Kala Gujran SHO.