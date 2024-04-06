A Call for Justice

Questions about justice and the integrity of Pakistan’s legal system are raised with the recent visit of a US delegation to Adiala jail, where Zahir Jaffer is detained. Holding a US cit­izenship, Zaher Jaffer’s involvement in the murder of Noor Muqa­ddam has implications beyond’ s Pakistan’s borders and the way Pakistan deals with this sensitive case then becomes important for the space it creates for its women.

While it is understandable that the embassy would advocate for consular access to one of its citizens, it is important that this does not undermine the pursuit of justice for the victim and her family. Zaher Jaffer presented the excuse of having a disturbed mental state in order to evade accountability for his heinous crimes. It is impor­tant to understand that while mental health issues are a legitimate concern, they should not be used as a shield to evade accountability.

Ensuring that truth is unearthed, and justice prevails thus be­comes the main goal of the judiciary and the government to dem­onstrate to perpetrators of such atrocities that they will face the full force of law. Pakistan owes it to its women. The failure of the government to ensure this will not only betray the trust of the na­tion but will also perpetuate a culture of impunity that puts the safety of women at risk. A safe and secure society where everyone is equal before the law is the right of every citizen. No equal should be above the law, regardless of their political or societal status.

Moreover, it is important to approach Zaher’s claims of having a mental illness with skepticism. Mental health should not be wea­ponized to absolve individuals of accountability for their actions, especially in the case at hand where Zaher violently murdered Noor. While certain mental disorders may impact behavior, they do not negate personal responsibility. No amount of discomfort experienced by Zaher Jaffer can justify or excuse the brutal mur­der of Noor Muqaddam.

Noor’s family deserves the justice that it has so long been fight­ing for. It is important for the judiciary to hold Zaher accountable for his actions. This is what we owe to Noor. This is what we owe to all women of Pakistan.