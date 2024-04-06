Saturday, April 06, 2024
Al Qudus day rally held in Karachi

APP
April 06, 2024
KARACHI   -   Like oth­er parts of the country, Al Qudus day rally was held here on Jumatul Wida. Al Qudus day is being ob­served every year on the last Friday of Ramazan to express protest against Israeli occupation of the “Baitul Maqdis”. Jamat e Islami, Muttahida Wahda­tul Muslimeen and other religious organizations held rallies in Karachi and other cities of the prov­ince. The major rally was taken out from Numaish Chowrangi to Tibet centre, attended by a large num­ber of people. The partici­pants holding banners and placards marched towards Tibet centre and chanted slogans against Israel. They demanded of the World Community to take serious note of the Israeli barbaric strikes against in­nocent people of Palestine.

