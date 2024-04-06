Aleem Khan assumes charge as Minister for Communications

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday assumed the charge of Ministry of Communications. On ar­rival at Ministry, Federal Secretary for Communications Ali Sher Meh­sood received Federal Minister for Communications. Later, an introduc­tory briefing was given to Abdul Al­eem Khan by M Ali Sher Mehsood covering activities of the ministry and its attached departments. Be­sides, Chairman National Highway Authority Arshad Majeed Mohmand, the heads of various departments of Ministry of Communications partici­pated in the briefing session.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan laid down three major principles to be adopted strictly during realization of public de­velopment schemes. The set basic principles include, enhancing reve­nue potentials, quality construction and maintaining transparency. He said he had joined politics with sole objective of public service and that national development shall ever re­main his prime priority. The minis­ter committed to undertake public welfare schemes at large furthering that all the available resources will be utilized to ensure their timely and quality completion.