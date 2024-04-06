America’s Pivot

Ever since Israel’s genocidal attacks against Gaza started, there has been an increasing amount of pressure mounting on Benjamin Netanyahu by world governments. Israel has seen its largest pro­tests from civilians against Netanyahu since the start of the war, prompt­ing Netanyahu to step down after failing to retrieve any Israeli hostag­es and instead focusing on the country’s military objectives in Palestine.

For the first time since this tragedy began, the United States has is­sued a strong public rebuke of Israel’s actions, as revealed through President Joe Biden’s phone call with the Israeli PM. It took yet anoth­er massacre of humanitarian workers for Biden to take note of the ex­cessive violence taking place in the region and place certain “condi­tions” on their support.

Several times, numerous countries have voted in favour of a cease­fire with the exception of the US, and their willingness to stick by Is­rael no matter what the rest of the world says has been made abun­dantly clear. The fact that Biden is finally giving a strong ultimatum to Netanyahu to avoid civilian casualties is either a sign that the US has finally come to its senses, or that this is business as usual in Ameri­ca. As is always the case with American politics, we cannot take these statements at face value. Until and unless the US substantiates these threats to Israel with actual policy-level changes, we must accept the fact that these are merely words being uttered on a phone call.

Nevertheless, this is definitely a positive sign when compared to the US’ usual unrelenting support for Israel, but the world has heard far too many words spoken since the start of this massacre, and not much action has followed. For all we know, this may just be Biden’s meth­od of appeasing his voter base for this year’s presidential elections, as left-leaning Americans have been far more opposed to Israel’s war crimes compared to Republicans.

If the US truly wants to minimise any further violence, they need to place sanctions on the supply of arms to Israel and legitimately cut down on the amount of aid they provide Israel with moving forward. For now, this may just be another case of the US simply pandering to the public in order to let the global outrage simmer down, before launching themselves right back into the fire.