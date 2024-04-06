Saturday, April 06, 2024
Annual examinations of BA, B.com, BSc from April 23: KU

April 06, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Direc­tor of Examinations, Uni­versity of Karachi, Dr. Syed Shahid Zaheer Zaidi on Friday announced that BA, B.Com Regular Private and B.Sc (Pass) 1st and 2nd year annual examinations-2023 will start from April 23. Ac­cording to the schedule, BA, B.Com and B.Sc. (Pass) ex­ams will start from April 23. BCom regular private exams will be held from April 23 to May 14, while BSc exams will be held from April 23 to May 25 and BA regular private ex­ams will be held from April 23 to June 1, 2024.

