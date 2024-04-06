Saturday, April 06, 2024
Another LHC judge receives suspicious ‘toxic letter’

Another LHC judge receives suspicious ‘toxic letter’
Monitoring Desk
April 06, 2024
LAHORE  -  Lahore High Court’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi became the latest tar­get on Friday of the suspicious ‘tox­ic letters’ received by superior mem­bers of the judiciary over the last few days. The total number of LHC judges receiving the letter has now reached six. The letter received by Justice Najafi has been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD).

Two days ago, eight judges, in­cluding Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had received letters containing an unknown powder, suspected to be laced with anthrax. The incident, coming just a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan initiated suo motu proceedings over allegations of the IHC chief justice and other judges of interference in judicial matters, has heightened fears of intimidation and raised serious concerns about the safety and security of the judiciary.

According to judicial sources, staff members of two judges discovered powder upon opening the letters, resulting in burning sensations in their eyes.

Monitoring Desk

