Saturday, April 06, 2024
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina March in Ladakh

April 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The authorities in Ladakh have ordered for en­forcement of Section 144 in Leh district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in view of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk pro­posed ‘Pashmina March’ on Sunday. According to Kashmir Media Service, District Magistrate Leh, is­sued an order based on credible information pro­vided by the Senior Superintendent of Police Leh, expressing concerns about potential disturbances to public peace and tranquility in the district. Dis­trict Magistrate Santosh Sukhdeva declared that no procession, rally, march, or similar gathering shall be permitted without prior approval from the Dis­trict Magistrate Leh. “No one should use vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers without prior ap­proval from the competent authority. No public gathering without the prior approval of the com­petent authority shall be allowed,” said the District Magistrate in an order. The order comes in view of renowned environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has launched “Pashmina March” in Ladakh’s Changthang region for people’s demands.

APP

