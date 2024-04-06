Saturday, April 06, 2024
Availability of textbooks must be ensured, says CM Maryam

Chairs meeting on school education reforms

Our Staff Reporter
April 06, 2024
LAHORE   -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Fri­day chaired a meeting on school education reforms and directed to streamline the matters as early as possible. Chief Minister directed to implement a new comprehensive procedure in line with the International best practices, for the selection of CEOs, DEOs, DDEOs in each district. Under the new mechanism, the selection of CEOs and other admin officers of the education department would be made after a test, interview and computer edu­cation exam. She also directed that training of the CEOs from LIMS should also be ensured.

She expressed dismay over non-availability of textbooks and warned that delay in their delivery was not acceptable. Earlier, the authorities con­cerned briefed the Chief Minister that the supply of 41per percent textbooks is complete, and books will be provided to all schools by May. Next year, however, textbooks will be provided in February.

Our Staff Reporter

