Awesome opportunity for young guys, Finn Allen on Pakistan T20Is

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s hard-hitting opener Finn Allen termed the upcom­ing five-match away T20I series against Pakistan an “awesome opportunity” for the young players. New Zealand’s top play­ers, namely Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phil­lips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, and Kane Williamson were all un­available for the T20I se­ries against Pakistan due to their participation in the cash-rich Indian Pre­mier League (IPL). Mean­while, Finn Allen believes that the unavailability of the top players would re­ward young players like Tim Robinson, who had impressed during the Su­per Smash tournament in New Zealand. “It is an awesome opportunity with players being away at the IPL, for young guys such as Tim Robinson, who have shown their tal­ent and had a good Super Smash tournament here in New Zealand during the summer,” Allen told PTI. “It is rewarding for those guys and allows them to get an opportunity at the top level to see where they stand against a formidable Pakistan side,” he said. Finn Allen, fresh from a re­markable century against Pakistan earlier this year at home, acknowledged that it would be a tough challenge to compete against Pakistan in their backyard. “I guess with the upcoming series, we batted out with them at home not too long ago, but it is on their turf now, and we know from tours in the past that they are pretty tough to beat at home,” Al­len said. “Hopefully, Mark Chapman can pull through for the boys again like last time, but I think it will be a good challenge and a good series,” he added.