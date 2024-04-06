By-polls campaign to conclude at midnight on April 19

ISLAMABAD - The ongoing election campaign for by-elections in 21 na­tional and provincial as­semblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balo­chistan will conclude late Friday night (April 19-20), giving voters the opportu­nity to carefully consider their options before cast­ing their votes for pre­ferred candidates in their respective constituencies. In accordance with elec­tion regulations, campaign­ing will come to an end precisely at midnight fall­ing between the April 19th and 20th. The ECP advises that candidates who con­tinue engaging in political activities after this dead­line will face legal conse­quences. Additionally, the ECP calls upon the media and the public to work to­gether to uphold a free, fair, and transparent election process. The Election Com­mission has reminded the candidates participating in the by-elections about Section 182 of the Elec­tion Act, 2017. This sec­tion prohibits individuals from organizing, attend­ing, or participating in any public meetings or proces­sions within the constitu­ency’s area for a period of 48 hours after the polls end, until midnight. The ECP cautioned that those who breach these regula­tions could be subject to penalties such as impris­onment for a maximum of two years, a fine of up to Rs 100,000, or both. Arrange­ments have almost been completed to hold the by-elections in five National and 16 provincial assembly constituencies in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan on April 21.