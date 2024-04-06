Ceremony bids farewell to tilting symbol of Taiwan quake

HUALIEN, TAIWAN - Fruit, flowers and incense pa­per were laid on a table Fri­day as authorities prepared a ceremony before demolishing a precariously tilting building that has become a symbol of Taiwan’s biggest quake in 25 years. The glass-fronted Ura­nus building, located in Hual­ien, the city nearest the quake’s epicentre, is a 10-storey mix of shops and apartments that has stood for nearly 40 years.

Wednesday’s magnitude-7.4 earthquake caused it to tilt at a 45-degree angle, its twisted ex­terior quickly becoming one of the most recognisable images to emerge from the disaster.

By Friday, authorities said they would start taking it apart, first preparing a table of offer­ings in front of the building to ensure a smooth demolition and to “soothe the lost souls” of those killed in the quake. Chips, instant noodles, bottles of soda, and folded piles of pa­per money for the dead were set alongside baskets of flow­ers and a container holding in­cense sticks.

“(We) offer sacrifices and pray for blessing for the demo­lition work of the Uranus build­ing,” an announcer said over a loudspeaker.

Traditional cultural rites like blessing a new home or pro­viding offerings to spirits after buying a plot of land are com­monplace in Taiwan.

Hualien county chief Hsu Chen-wei and other officials wearing construction vests each lit a joss stick and bowed to the building. “The Uranus was built in 1986. All struc­tures age due to time, earth­quakes and many other condi­tions,” she told reporters later.