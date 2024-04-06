CJCSC briefs President on Armed Forces’ preparedness

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here Friday. During the meeting, the CJCSC felicitated the president on assuming the office. He briefed the president about the security situation of the country as well as the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. He highlighted that the Armed Forces of the country had the capability to effectively deal with internal and external security challenges. The president lauded the role of the Armed Forces in defending the national frontiers as well as their contribution towards the socio-economic development of the country. He said that he had complete confidence in the security forces of the country to successfully overcome the internal and external security challenges. The meeting expressed the resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism with the support of the nation.