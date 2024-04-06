CJCSC briefs President on Armed Forces’ preparedness

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here Friday. During the meeting, the CJCSC felicitated the president on as­suming the office. He briefed the president about the se­curity situation of the coun­try as well as the operation­al preparedness of the Armed Forces. He highlighted that the Armed Forces of the coun­try had the capability to effec­tively deal with internal and external security challeng­es. The president lauded the role of the Armed Forces in defending the national fron­tiers as well as their contri­bution towards the socio-eco­nomic development of the country. He said that he had complete confidence in the se­curity forces of the country to successfully overcome the in­ternal and external security challenges. The meeting ex­pressed the resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism with the support of the nation.