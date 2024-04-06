CM Maryam chairs first Apex Committee meeting

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday chaired the first meeting of Provin­cial Apex Committee to work out an effective strategy for the protec­tion of Chinese nation­als working on CPEC and other development projects in Punjab, and for an effective check on cross-border smuggling.

The meeting strongly condemned the death of Chinese nationals in the Besham incident. Madam Chief Minister said, “We must utilise all resources at our disposal to ensure foolproof security for Chinese experts working on CPEC and oth­er development projects in Punjab.” She highlighted, “We are all on the same page to face the challenge of terror­ism, which has become a very complex warfare now.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the role of the Pakistan Army and other security agencies in elim­inating terrorism from the country. She said, “I sa­lute everyone who is striving to protect the country and its people.” She added, “The sacrifices of all mar­tyrs and their families in this regard will always be re­membered.” Madam Chief Minister emphasized, “The world recognized the usefulness of the National Ac­tion Plan formulated after the APS tragedy. However, it needs to be upgraded and made more effective by re­moving the existing loopholes.”

She emphasized the need to further upgrade the se­curity apparatus with the use of the latest technology, AI tools, best training, modern weaponry, and intelli­gence gathering techniques.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Terror­ism has different manifestations. Ending religious extremism and terrorism is a bigger challenge.” She added, “Political fascism has also taken the form of terrorism.” She pointed out how the whole world saw the results of political terrorism on May 9. A so-called political party did what TTP could not do, she added.

Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “As a politician, despite going through bad situations and difficulties, she never even thought of an incident like May 9.”

The Chief Minister said, “When it comes to Pakistan, everything else fades into the background.” She add­ed, “Investors are reluctant to invest due to the uncer­tainty and volatility created by the incidents of May 9.” She declared the eradication of terrorism essential for economic recovery and national prosperity.

The Chief Minister briefed the Apex Committee that it has been decided to create 24/7 checkpoints at the provincial borders to check terrorism and smuggling. She said, “We cannot keep the roads open for terror­ists and smugglers.” Madam Chief Minister highlight­ed the need to offer a viable solution against the brain­washing of youth through social media. She said, “A bill is being enacted to protect national interests on social media.” She added, “The establishment of spe­cial speedy trial courts is also being considered to try crimes against women and children, electricity theft, and environmental pollution.” Corps Commander La­hore, Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza, said on the occasion, “Effective measures are being taken to deal with the menace of terrorism in Punjab.”