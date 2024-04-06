Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commerce minister visits SLIC

Staff Reporter
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday undertook a sig­nificant visit to the State Life Insurance Company (SLIC), located within the promi­nent State Life Tower in Is­lamabad and briefed on the health insurance card. Dur­ing his visit, Minister Jam Kamal Khan was given a de­tailed overview of SLIC’s op­erations and functionalities. Impressed by SLIC’s dedi­cation to advancing health­care initiatives nationwide, Minister Jam Kamal Khan particularly emphasized the pivotal role of the Data Man­agement Center in achiev­ing this objective. Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the evolving global trend towards insurance-based healthcare systems, not­ing the superiority of SLIC’s facilities over traditional government-owned hospi­tals. He directed for pasting rating system on the promi­nent place of the private hospitals registered with SLIC, aimed at empower­ing individuals to make in­formed choices regarding their healthcare providers. SLIC’s CEO, Shoaib Javed Hussain presented an in-depth overview of the com­pany’s advanced technologi­cal capabilities. Highlighting SLIC’s role in revolution­izing healthcare service de­livery through digital solu­tions, Hussain emphasized the integration of modern data processing tools into SLIC’s operations. SLIC’s Health IT Infrastructure includes real-time Health Management Information Systems (HMIS), an E-Claim Management System, Busi­ness Intelligence Tools, AI-Based Screening Claims, and Digital Payments.

Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024