Commerce minister visits SLIC

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday undertook a sig­nificant visit to the State Life Insurance Company (SLIC), located within the promi­nent State Life Tower in Is­lamabad and briefed on the health insurance card. Dur­ing his visit, Minister Jam Kamal Khan was given a de­tailed overview of SLIC’s op­erations and functionalities. Impressed by SLIC’s dedi­cation to advancing health­care initiatives nationwide, Minister Jam Kamal Khan particularly emphasized the pivotal role of the Data Man­agement Center in achiev­ing this objective. Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the evolving global trend towards insurance-based healthcare systems, not­ing the superiority of SLIC’s facilities over traditional government-owned hospi­tals. He directed for pasting rating system on the promi­nent place of the private hospitals registered with SLIC, aimed at empower­ing individuals to make in­formed choices regarding their healthcare providers. SLIC’s CEO, Shoaib Javed Hussain presented an in-depth overview of the com­pany’s advanced technologi­cal capabilities. Highlighting SLIC’s role in revolution­izing healthcare service de­livery through digital solu­tions, Hussain emphasized the integration of modern data processing tools into SLIC’s operations. SLIC’s Health IT Infrastructure includes real-time Health Management Information Systems (HMIS), an E-Claim Management System, Busi­ness Intelligence Tools, AI-Based Screening Claims, and Digital Payments.