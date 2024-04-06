Committee formed to probe theft during renovation of Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot

SIALKOT - Amidst the ongoing renovation of Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot, a three-member committee has been assembled to probe the significant theft of goods worth lacs of rupees from a rented space intended for the transfer of the children’s ward and other hospital departments. Led by Chairman Dr Naseer Ahmed, the commit­tee comprises Dr Danish Ali and Dr Ali Ikram, tasked with delivering their findings to Principal Government Khawaja Safdar Medical College Dr Haroon within three days. The ambitious renova­tion project, originally initiated under the former caretaker government, aimed to revamp the infra­structure of Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot with an investment worth crores of rupees. However, amidst the process, valuable goods such as water motors, electric wiring, and other essential items were reported stolen from the designated area adjacent to the post-mortem house. Despite millions being spent on the reloca­tion of these goods, the space remained unused, constituting a blatant waste of resources.