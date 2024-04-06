Courts are guardian of democracy and fundamental rights: LHC

The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued the written order allowing former Punjab chief minister Ch Parvez Elahi to run for by-polls scheduled on April 21.

“The courts are guardian of democracy and basic fundamental rights,” the two-member bench said in the written order of nine pages.

It was said in the written order that the appellant couldn’t prove the objections against Parvez Elahi and therefore the order of single bench was declared null and void.

The principle of democracy and duty of returning officer were discussed in detail in the order.

The petitioner had raised objection on Elahi for not disclosing the facts regarding his properties.