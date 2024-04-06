Saturday, April 06, 2024
Dar, Blinken express satisfaction at positive momentum in Pak-US ties

Our Staff Reporter
April 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan and United States have reiterated their dedica­tion to strengthening bilat­eral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest.

The resolve was ex­pressed by Foreign Min­ister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar and U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken during their telephonic conversation on Friday. A wide range of bilat­eral issues including enhancing trade and investment relations, climate change, agricul­ture and security came under discussion. Vari­ous matters of regional importance such as situ­ation in Gaza, the Red Sea and developments in Afghanistan were also discussed. Both sides ex­pressed satisfaction at the current positive mo­mentum in bilateral re­lations. During the fresh contact, Islamabad and Washington reiterated their dedication to strength­ening bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest. “Pleased to receive a congratulatory telephone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken,” Dar wrote on his official X handle. Im­portant bilateral issues were discussed in the telephonic conversation, he added.

