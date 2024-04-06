Dar, Blinken express satisfaction at positive momentum in Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and United States have reiterated their dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest.
The resolve was expressed by Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar and U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken during their telephonic conversation on Friday. A wide range of bilateral issues including enhancing trade and investment relations, climate change, agriculture and security came under discussion. Various matters of regional importance such as situation in Gaza, the Red Sea and developments in Afghanistan were also discussed. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the current positive momentum in bilateral relations. During the fresh contact, Islamabad and Washington reiterated their dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest. “Pleased to receive a congratulatory telephone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken,” Dar wrote on his official X handle. Important bilateral issues were discussed in the telephonic conversation, he added.