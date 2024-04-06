Depoliticising Cricket

Mishandling of appointments and biased selection decisions in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are very persistent; perhaps one major reason why Pakistan cricket has tak­en in more setbacks than wins. Politicising an institution that relies on professionalism and performance is like inviting a slow death. Now ahead of a major cricket event, team selection and captain an­nouncement went through almost a similar trajectory. The same Babar Azam who was earlier removed from captaincy will now lead Pakistan eleven to the T20 tournament in the United States and West Indies. Selecting a captain must be a careful decision.

More than anything, the performance of cricketers demands con­sistency in the structure and hierarchies they are playing within. Frequent and haphazard changes affect team chemistry and con­sequently winning chances. The portfolio of the PCB chairman has often attracted a lot of controversy because of appointments done based on favouritism, irrespective of merit. Representing the na­tion and playing in the national team is an honour, nevertheless, and must come only to those who have proved that they are worthy, through their sportsman spirit and outclass performance. There can be no other scale for choosing the brightest stars who bring back home some joyous moments of victory.

However, now the criticism of interference in cricket decisions is also coming from the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Misbah-ul-Haq. This is not the first time that people who have played in the team or served in different capacities in the training teams have spoken about the mess that politics and nepotism cre­ate. PCB should have consistency in its structure, selection commit­tee, and selection decisions. The political instability should be the last thing to ever be reflected in the decisions of PCB.

Even when a politician is the chairman of the PCB, which is not an ideal case scenario, the workings of the Board must be inde­pendent to a certain degree. This is the only recipe for success we know. If world-class cricketers are sacked on a whim, there can be no guarantee of star-studded performance when the team plays in international tournaments.