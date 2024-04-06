DHOs directed to set up emergency control rooms

PESHAWAR - Director General Health Ser­vices Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shaukat Ali, has directed all District Health Officers (DHOs) to establish emergency control rooms and ensure the availabil­ity of emergency facilities and medicines during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Under Dr Shaukat Ali’s di­rective, all district health of­ficers have been tasked with es­tablishing emergency control rooms in their respective dis­tricts to monitor medical emer­gencies during the Eid holidays and ensure the availability of necessary medicines in emer­gency control rooms.

The Director General in­formed all district health of­ficers that Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah and health de­partment teams will visit each district during the Eid days to personally oversee the services of emergency rooms.

Dr Shaukat Ali stated that the health department has provid­ed districts with 211 essential medicines and equipment, and District Health Officers have been mandated to maintain at least 60% availability of all es­sential medicines and items in their healthcare facilities. He emphasized that any health cen­tre with less than 60% availabil­ity of essential medicines and facilities will not be tolerated.

Conversely, districts demon­strating more than 60% availa­bility will be recognized and re­warded for their preparedness and efficiency.

At the end of the meeting, Dis­trict Health Officers thanked the Director-General of Health for the supply of medicines and raised concerns about their re­spective issues.

Director General Health Ser­vices, Dr. Shaukat Ali assured all DHOs that their requests for additional medications would be promptly fulfilled, and ef­forts would be made to meet the medication needs of all dis­tricts during Eid. Dr Shaukat Ali stressed the importance of en­suring the availability of staff and essential medicines in all district health facilities.