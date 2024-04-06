DHOs directed to set up emergency control rooms

PESHAWAR - Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shaukat Ali, has directed all District Health Officers (DHOs) to establish emergency control rooms and ensure the availability of emergency facilities and medicines during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
Under Dr Shaukat Ali’s directive, all district health officers have been tasked with establishing emergency control rooms in their respective districts to monitor medical emergencies during the Eid holidays and ensure the availability of necessary medicines in emergency control rooms.
The Director General informed all district health officers that Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah and health department teams will visit each district during the Eid days to personally oversee the services of emergency rooms.
Dr Shaukat Ali stated that the health department has provided districts with 211 essential medicines and equipment, and District Health Officers have been mandated to maintain at least 60% availability of all essential medicines and items in their healthcare facilities. He emphasized that any health centre with less than 60% availability of essential medicines and facilities will not be tolerated.
Conversely, districts demonstrating more than 60% availability will be recognized and rewarded for their preparedness and efficiency.
At the end of the meeting, District Health Officers thanked the Director-General of Health for the supply of medicines and raised concerns about their respective issues.
Director General Health Services, Dr. Shaukat Ali assured all DHOs that their requests for additional medications would be promptly fulfilled, and efforts would be made to meet the medication needs of all districts during Eid. Dr Shaukat Ali stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of staff and essential medicines in all district health facilities.