Saturday, April 06, 2024
DPO convenes religious scholars’ conference

APP
April 06, 2024
MANSEHRA   -   Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gan­dapur on Friday convened a conference of religious scholars aimed at combat­ing social and moral crimes, a first in the district’s histo­ry. Prominent scholars rep­resenting various schools of thought participated in the conference.

The DPO while address­ing the conference empha­sised the invaluable role of scholars, hailing them as the pride and assets of the com­munity. He underscored the unity among scholars from diverse backgrounds, high­lighting their pivotal role in fostering national solidity and unity. He urged religious leaders to oppose social and moral transgressions while advocating for public aware­ness campaigns against criminal elements.

