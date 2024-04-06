DPO convenes religious scholars’ conference

MANSEHRA - District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur on Friday convened a conference of religious scholars aimed at combating social and moral crimes, a first in the district’s history. Prominent scholars representing various schools of thought participated in the conference.
The DPO while addressing the conference emphasised the invaluable role of scholars, hailing them as the pride and assets of the community. He underscored the unity among scholars from diverse backgrounds, highlighting their pivotal role in fostering national solidity and unity. He urged religious leaders to oppose social and moral transgressions while advocating for public awareness campaigns against criminal elements.