DPO suspends three cops for negligence

MARDAN - District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi has suspended three police officers for negligence in duties and their involvement in illegal activities. A spokesman for Mardan police said that ASI Zuber Khan and IHC Arshad Ali and Niaz Ali were suspended after complaints of misconduct were lodged against them.
Meanwhile, the DPO also visited various police stations in Mardan Saddar to review security and administrative matters.
The spokesman said that during the inspection, the district police chief assessed the security and administrative matters of Kharki, Shergarh, and Lund Khwar police stations, and Shagunaka Check-Post, examining records and references.
The officer issued necessary instructions and directives regarding security while meeting with officers on duty, emphasizing the enhancement of security measures for police installations considering the current situation. Responsible police officers were directed to ensure immediate legal assistance to citizens with a courteous attitude, besides ensuring prompt legal proceedings to ensure public confidence.
Furthermore, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, he stressed the implementation of all available means to protect life and property in markets and busy commercial centres, while also emphasizing strict compliance with administrative rules and regulations to avoid corruption and negligence.