DPO suspends three cops for negligence

MARDAN - District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi has suspended three police of­ficers for negligence in duties and their involvement in illegal activities. A spokesman for Mardan police said that ASI Zuber Khan and IHC Arshad Ali and Niaz Ali were suspended after complaints of misconduct were lodged against them.

Meanwhile, the DPO also visited var­ious police stations in Mardan Saddar to review security and administrative matters.

The spokesman said that during the inspection, the district police chief as­sessed the security and administrative matters of Kharki, Shergarh, and Lund Khwar police stations, and Shagunaka Check-Post, examining records and ref­erences.

The officer issued necessary instruc­tions and directives regarding securi­ty while meeting with officers on duty, emphasizing the enhancement of secu­rity measures for police installations considering the current situation. Re­sponsible police officers were directed to ensure immediate legal assistance to citizens with a courteous attitude, be­sides ensuring prompt legal proceed­ings to ensure public confidence.

Furthermore, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, he stressed the implementa­tion of all available means to protect life and property in markets and busy commercial centres, while also empha­sizing strict compliance with adminis­trative rules and regulations to avoid corruption and negligence.