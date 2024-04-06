Easypaisa launches QR SoundBox

LAHORE - Easypaisa, Pakistan’s lead­ing digital financial services platform, has launched the QR SoundBox, a portable device for payment alerts and notifications, to revolutionize digital finan­cial services in Pakistan. The QR SoundBox offers a seamless and efficient solution for merchants and customers alike. The por­table device is equipped with a speaker for payment alerts and instant payment notifications.

The device operates with a SIM for connectivity, enabling real-time communication be­tween merchants and custom­ers. When a customer initiates a payment to the merchant through their Easypaisa app by scanning a QR code, the device instantly notifies both parties of the successful transaction with a loud sound alert, this en­sures an efficient transaction experience for the merchant while saving time by receiving instant payment notifications. This audio voice broadcast confirms the payment status, ensuring transparency and security in every transaction. Additionally, the transaction amount is displayed on an LCD segment of the device facing the merchant, providing fur­ther convenience and clarity.